A living history program at the Klamath County Museum on Saturday, Feb.11- from 10 am ’til 2 pm, will showcase lifestyles from 150 years ago in America. Re-enactors at 1860s Days will provide a variety of demonstrations such as Army life, wool spinning and blacksmithing, in period dress. The museum will waive admission fees for the day. Donations are welcome.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.