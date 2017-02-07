Crater Lake Rangers Want Locals Input

By: Christy Lynn
Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – Park staff hit the road last week, they hosted three public open houses to present proposed actions and also to get feedback about possible changes to activities the park offers.
They were here in Klamath Falls on Wednesday and about 20 Basin residents showed up to voice their opinions. For Winter activities suggestions included sledding and tubing areas, snowmobiling along the rim, fat-tire biking and expanded snowshoe trails including a loop from Rim Village. As far as Summer there were requests for more dog-friendly areas, expanded mountain bike trails, horse trails that include a view of the rim and the ability to hike the entire rim rather than select areas.
A trail management plan needs to be developed – that would provide guidance for Crater Lake’s use for the next 25 years, the hope is to have a plan finalized by spring of 2019. A draft of the plan which will include an environmental assessment, will hopefully be done by fall of 2018.
If you missed the open houses, no worries, public comments are still welcome through the end of February. Public comments can be made at parkplanning.nps.gov/tmpfeedback, or can be submitted in writing to: Crater Lake National Park, attn: Planning Team Trail Management Plan, P.O. Box 7, Crater Lake, OR 97604.