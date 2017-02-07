Cole Rivers Hatchery May Be Privatized

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – The Army Corps of Engineers is considering contracting the Cole Rivers Hatchery out to the lowest bidder as early as this spring. The Cole Rivers Hatchery grows nearly 2.8 million fish for release in the Rogue River Basin. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has operated it under a coop agreement with the Corps since 1974.
Cole Rivers is the first of the Corps’ hatcheries to move forward with the new one year contract approach, and the agency could start soliciting bids as early as late February.
The other hatcheries likely to face contract bids down the line are Bonneville on the Columbia River, Marion Forks on the North Santiam River, the South Santiam Hatchery on the South Santiam River and the Willamette, McKenzie and Lieberg hatcheries in the Willamette Valley.