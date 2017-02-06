Winter Storm Warning In Effect And Flooding Possible Later This Week

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern and eastern part of Klamath county from 10pm Monday until 10am Tuesday. With winds 25-40 mph and gusting to 55, blowing snow can be expected. 6-10 inches accumulation possible near Quartz Mountain Summit, on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin an parts of Highway 140 between Bly and East of Lakeview. The Cascade passes could see 10-16 inches of snow.
Snow turning to rain Tuesday morning plus warming temperatures and snow melt is raising the potential for flooding to a higher risk, especially in the Sprague River Area. The river could reach minor flood stage on Saturday. Sandbags will be available at the Sprague River Fire Department, 23530 Sprague River Road, starting tomorrow Wednesday February 8th.