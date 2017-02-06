Prisoners + Wood = Custom Products

By: Christy Lynn
Yreka, Cal. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and Probation-operated Day Reporting Center (DRC) showed off some wood creations recently that they made in conjunction with inmates involved in the Alternate Work Program (AWP).
The AWP allows staff and prisoners to work together to produce a variety of wood products that are used in the local community, they even have their own small lumber mill.
The custom items made by inmates include a wooden table that’s in the Sheriff’s office lobby in Siskiyou (pictured), some custom benches were donated to the Yreka YMCA as well as to local baseball fields. Firewood is also provided to needy elders, veterans, and disabled adults through Great Northern Services. Custom signs, and fencing have also been designed and built by DRC-assigned AWP inmate workers.
The custom items are often donated and are occasionally available for charitable events as door prizes or raffle items.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says they are hoping to transform prisoner’s lives in a positive way so they don’t reoffend and use other outlets to help them be successful when they go back into society. The correctional deputies and Corrections Service Specialist will also occasionally help inmates find housing and work opportunities in the local communities.
If you are a non-profit organization and you’d like to discuss the possibility of obtaining a wood product produced at the DRC for a charitable function or event, please contact Sergeant Allison Giannini at (530) 842-8166.