ODFW and OSP Need Your Help In Capturing A Suspect

By: Christy Lynn
La Grande, Ore. – Three men were recently charged in illegal hunting scenarios, one of them is still at large. Nathan Crouch (pictured) of Elgin, Oregon is being sought by authorities after being accused of unlawfully killing a trophy class animal in Union County. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crouch is asked to contact OSP at 1-541-531-5906 or Email at marcus.mcdowell@state.or.us. Information may be kept anonymous.
Two other men also from Elgin were allegedly involved in illegal hunting activities. Travis Moodenbaugh was charged with unlawful Possession of a Game Mammal (a bull), Aiding in a Game Violation and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. A juvenile who was with Moodenbaugh was charged with Unlawful Take of a Game Mammal, Unlawful Possession of a Game Mammal and Failing to Check-in Bear with ODFW.
Authorities investigating Moodenbaugh also found several sets of deer antlers, a black bear, a trophy class set of Elk antlers, drug paraphernalia and cell phones.
In the third case, a trophy sized mule deer was reportedly shot by Samuel Neitch in the Catherine Creek area. Neitch was charged with Unlawful Take/Possession of a Game Mammal and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Again, if you have any info on the location of Nathan Crouch, please contact the authorities.