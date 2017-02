Sky Lakes Medical Center (inside the cafeteria) is hosting the Annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale on Tuesday, February 14 from 7 am – 2 pm. Specialty cookies, cakes, pies, gifts, flowers, candy and more. Specialty cookie orders and payment must be received by Klamath Hospice by 5:00 pm, Friday, Feb.10. All proceeds benefit Klamath Hospice terminally ill patients and their families.

To place an order~ Online: www.klamathhospice.org/bakesale – Call: 541-882-2902

Fax: 541-883-1992