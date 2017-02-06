Fostering Klamath’s Future

Have you ever thought about being a foster parent? If so, please join us for a low-key informational gathering at the Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd Street on Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 pm.

You’ll find out all about the foster care journey and what it takes to become a certified foster parent. DHS Foster Home Certifier Anna Pandozzi and a panel of current foster and adoptive parents will be there to answer your questions.

So join us for what will be a very fascinating and informative get together! Plus we’ll have coffee and goodies. We look forward to seeing you there and please spread the word.

Bring a friend and join us! –Childcare will not be provided.

For more information check out their Facebook page- Klamath/Lake FosterorAdopt or call 541-850-6800