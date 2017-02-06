December Storms Get Oregon A Disaster Declaration

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – So just how bad were those storms that hit us in December? So bad apparently that Governor Kate Brown’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration has been officially approved. That means federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by a severe storm and flooding in Josephine and Lane counties.
Authorities determined that the December storms caused at least 16 million dollars in damage. Ice and debris knocked trees and limbs into power lines and hundreds of miles of publicly owned power lines along with it. Also heavy snow,followed by mudslides, landslides and flooding caused substantial damage.
Andrew Phelps, the Director of Oregon Office of Emergency Management said “We will also receive mitigation grant funds to reduce the impacts of hazards statewide.”