Klamath County Library Looking For Advisors

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Library Board is taking applications for the Advisory Board. They’re hoping to fill vacancies at the Sprague River Branch, Bly Branch and maybe 2 positions in North County branches, such as Chemult or Gilchrist.
The Library Advisory Board advises the Library Director and Library Board in establishing policy and in planning and developing program services for the Klamath County Library Service District. Ideal applicants should use the library to some extent, be able to communicate to their branch’s staff and will be responsible for presenting reports monthly at the Advisory Board meetings.
Board meetings are held on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at noon and are usually held in the Main Branch in downtown Klamath Falls. The time commitment for the meetings is one hour per month plus time communicating with the branch and travel time to the meetings.
If you’re interested, fill out an application and submit a resume – they’ll keep taking applications until the positions are staffed. Get your application online at the county’s website at klamathcounty.org/commissioners or by contacting the Library Board at the County Commissioners’ office: 541-883-5100.