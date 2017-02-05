Three Vehicle Crash Kills Two On The Coast

By: Christy Lynn
Coquille, Ore. – On Sunday afternoon, February 5th, Oregon State Police responded to an accident on Hwy 101 south of Coos Bay. Witnesses say a car traveling extremely fast southbound lost control on a turn and went into northbound lanes, head on into an OSP pickup truck. The third car was traveling northbound behind the truck and swerved to try to avoid hitting either vehicle.
The two 18 year old males in the car that lost control were dead at the scene, a female passenger who is 16 years old was extricated and was flown to River Bend Hospital in Eugene. She reportedly has life threatening injuries. The trooper sustained non life threatening injuries and was taken to Bay Area Hospital.
The people in the third car were uninjured.