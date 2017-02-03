Sheriff Skrah’s Trial Delayed

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - The trial for former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah has been delayed. The request came after the defense asked for more time to review some documents they just received. The trial was set to start this Wednesday, February 8th, but as of now, no new trial date or hearing have been scheduled.
The former sheriff is being charged with nine misdemeanor counts including three counts of harassment, three counts for first-degree official misconduct and one count each of fourth-degree assault, attempted fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
If found guilty Skrah could face up to a year in jail. The former Sheriff has denied any wrongdoing.