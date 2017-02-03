OSBA Urges Oregonians To Get On Board

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Ever thought of getting on a school board? After the May 2015 election had the lowest number of candidates for an Oregon school board seats in a decade, the Get On Board campaign was born.
Get On Board helps get the word out that Oregonians from all walks of life should consider serving on a school board, whether it be for a local school, an education service district or a community college.
This effort by the Oregon School Boards Association comes ahead of the filing period opening this Saturday, February 4th. Candidates must file by March 16 to be eligible for the May 2017 ballot.
The OSBA will offer two free webinars this month to answer any questions you might have on February 9th and 15th.
You can also get more info at getonboardoregon.org