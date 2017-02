Klamath Bull and Horse Sale – Thursday Feb 2 – Sunday Feb 5

Join KLAD at the Klamath County Fairground this Thursday through Sunday for the 57th annual Klamath Bull and Horse Sale. With Stock dog trials, Western Trade Sale, Cattlewomen’s dinner and more. We will be broadcasting throughout the event as well. Find out more information at klamathbullsale.com and keep listening to KLAD!