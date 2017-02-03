KCSD Gets Special Guest Speaker Next Week

By: Christy Lynn
Next week the schools in the Klamath County School District will have a special presentation. A guest speaker named Richard Jensen. The 36 year old who was at one time a very up and coming talented wrestler, ended up on drugs and battling addiction instead of battling opponents on the mat. After 15 years as an addict and 6 years behind bars, Jensen has cleaned up and is now enrolled in college and getting back into wrestling.
February 6-9th he’ll be at both Henley schools as well as the Jr and Sr High Schools in Bonanza and Chiloquin.
And it’s not just an assembly, Jensen spends the full day at each school to try to get to know the kids. ESPN featured his story back in 2008.
More info at his site beachampioninlife.com