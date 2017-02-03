Crystal Apple Awards Changing Things Up This Year

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County School District is now taking nominations for The Crystal Apple awards. Then on April 18th at the Ross Ragland Theatre, five teachers and three staff members will be honored at an evening soiree. The Crystal Apples “celebrate educators who inspire and encourage students in the classroom and in the community every day,” says David Wehr. He’s the principal Shasta Elementary as well as the awards organizer.
It’s the 5th year for the awards but it’s the first year for some new changes. This year will be the first time that all staff and students can nominate someone. Previously it was just administrators who cold make nominations.
There are a few guidelines… Teachers or staff must a) have worked for the county for at least three years, b) inspire students from all backgrounds and abilities, c) play an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school and d) be poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule.
A committee made up of school district office personnel, administrators, teachers, classified staff and one student will decide who wins.
Nomination forms are available online at kcsd.k12.or.us and must be submitted by February 15th.