Controversy At The Klamath Senior Center

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A woman in Klamath Falls has appealed to the County Commissioners for their help at the Senior Center. Linda Gray, who served on the board there for four years, says she’s been banned from the Center, for reasons she disputes.
The director of the Center Marc Kane is not denying that Gray isn’t welcome any more. But he does add that Gray was removed because she was running a bingo game other than the one run by the Center.
Gray insists “This (game) is played amongst the players, the bingo players – the Senior Center has nothing to do with this.”
Ms. Gray was not the only complainant at the Commissioners meeting on January 24th. There were a total of six members from the Senior Center there to voice their concerns and ask the County to look into it. Even though it’s not really in their jurisdiction, the Commissioners said they would like to get some more information.