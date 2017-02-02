Should The Legal Age For Smoking Be 21?

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – On the heels of possible tobacco legislation here in the Basin, now we’re hearing about an Oregon doctor who is also a lawmaker wanting to raise the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. Steiner Hayward, who has lost several family members, including her father to smoking related illnesses, is reintroducing legislation this week.
Hayward is citing recent research, in which the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office shows that brains under age 26 are more susceptible to addiction. So the thinking is if you don’t start smoking by 21 you may not smoke at all. Hawaii and California are two states that have 21 as the legal smoking age, there currently are no cities or counties in Oregon, but Lane County is considering it.
If the law were passed, first-time civil offenses would be $50 for clerks and $500 for managers who sell to minors. Steiner Hayward has seats on both the Senate Health Care Committee and the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, which could help move the legislation along.
The health committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the bill next Tuesday, February 7th in Salem.