Klamath Woman Found Competent To Stand Trial

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – After kidnapping and torturing a woman last year, 25 year old Melissa Ann Shanholtzer has been fit to stand trial. A psychological exam was administered to her at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.
Shanholtzer, of Klamath Falls is scheduled to go to trial May 25 on kidnapping and assault charges.
Shanholtzer;s attorney said his client had severe PTSD symptoms and that’s why a psych evaluation was done. The hospital confirmed she is ok to take the stand.
The suspect didn’t act alone, she along with her husband, 30 year old Johnathon Sterling Martin, her 56 year old mother,Florence Marie Raley and her husband, 50 year old John Adam Raley were also arrested. The 64 year old victim was restrained, beaten and sexually violated at a home they all shared in the 3900 block of Homedale sometime in late 2015 to early 2016.
One of the 4 suspects died last year while awaiting trial, the other two have hearings set up for February and March.
If found guilty, Shanholtzer and her husband could face a minimum of 90 months in prison. Florence Raley could be sentence to a minimum of 25 years in prison.