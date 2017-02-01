SafeOregon Is Now Active

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon State Police have unveiled a new school safety tip line program available to all public K-12 schools in the state for free. It’s called SafeOregon.
It’s basically a way for students, staff or members of the public to anonymously report a threat or a potential threat to student safety. Trained staff are available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year and can be reached through a phone call, text message, website or mobile app. Plus it’s all confidential.
SafeOregon is designed to encourage Oregon students to report anything that makes a student feel unsafe or if they have a friend who may be in danger. Everything from bullying to threats of violence, all are things that you can contact them about.
Governor Kate Brown said “This important statewide resource is a direct result of the recommendations of the Oregon Task Force on School Safety, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to improving the safety and security of our Oregon schools.”
“I want to encourage you (students) to make courageous decisions to break the code of silence and speak out against harmful behaviors before they turn to tragedy” says Superintendent Travis Hampton.
Tips can be submitted 24/7/365 through the SafeOregon.com web portal, by e-mail to tip@safeoregon.com, through the SafeOregon mobile application or by calling or texting (844) 472-3367. Tips are promptly analyzed and routed for the most appropriate follow up and urgency. This may be to school officials, law enforcement, community mental health programs or other appropriate local or state agencies. Tip Line staff make sure follow-up is noted and recorded.
SafeOregon became Law through HB 4075 (2016), as a result of recommendations from the Oregon Task Force on School Safety charged with improving safety and security at schools across the state. The task force was established by House Bill 4087, bringing together representatives from police, fire, school administration, teachers, school boards and service districts, along with the Governor’s education and public safety policy advisors, and legislators.
For more information please visit safeoregon.com.