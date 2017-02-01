Klamath Getting A Little Healthier

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - On Tuesday, the Klamath County Commissioners passed a resolution to help promote access to nutritional food in areas where it’s hard to find. The recommendation came from the county’s food policy council and it’s all to help make healthy food options easily available and affordable to county residents.
Also the commissioners will try to encourage healthy food options at county-sponsored meetings and events as well as within county buildings, grocery stores, community gardens, home gardens and farmers’ markets in under served neighborhoods.