Chiloquin Community Fearful Over Self Admitted Pedophile In Their Midst

Chiloquin, Ore. – If you watched the Dr. Phil TV show on Monday January 23rd, you may have seen a man on there from Chiloquin. The reason Gary Gibson was on the show…. he admits to being a pedophile, authorities are saying that in itself is not a crime and his neighbors and church aren’t happy.
The 65 year old described himself as a “virtuous pedophile” and even though he is attracted to young girls, he says does not act on his impulses.
The story came to light after Gibson came forward to offer help to people in similar situations. Gibson and some others founded a non-profit group called Association for Sexual Abuse Prevention (ASAP) back in 2015. Group or nor group, those who live in the Chiloquin area see him as a threat.
Since the Dr. Phil episode aired, the church he and his wife attend, the Chiloquin Seventh-Day Adventist Church has dismissed them. While a member there, Gibson was the treasurer as well as the director for a construction project that built part of the house of worship’s facility.
Church Leader Ed Lyons said “They (the Gibsons) are no longer welcome in our church because we value the safety of children.”
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber says that unless Gibson is suspected of a specific crime or a victim comes forward, they can’t really do anything. “Someone merely admitting he has attractions or impulses toward any criminal activity is not enough for the sheriff’s office to investigate,” said Kaber.
However, a few years ago, one victim did come forward. Jazzmyne Holden, now 20 years old and Gibson’s former foster daughter, went on Dr. Phil and accused him of raping her about 10 years ago. Allegedly while her she and her sister were in the couple’s care for a few months.
Tabitha Abel, Gibson’s wife, who has known of her husband’s attraction to girls since 2011 and actually helped him found ASAP, says she believes Gibson when he denies that he ever abused any children.
On the Dr. Phil show, Gary Gibson says he believes Holden when she says she was abused, but says it wasn’t him.
Klamath County District Attorney Rob Patridge said Holden’s allegations were investigated in 2011 but it was determined that there was not enough evidence to bring charges.
Police now are worried about vigilantism. Sheriff Kaber advises that it would be unwise and possibly illegal for Chiloquin residents to take matters into their own hands.
Gibson, who says he has received death threats is quoted as saying “I would say I have pedophilia but I no longer have pedophilia disorder.”