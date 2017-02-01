Bryan Beard Named National Player Of The Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bryan Beard of Oregon Tech has been named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday. Beard was selected for his play during the week of Jan. 23 – 29 and was chosen out of the conference and Association of Independent Institutions award winners.

Bryan Beard, Oregon Tech 6-10, Sr., F, Pendleton, Ore.

• Beard posted 45 points, while leading the Owls to two victories and earned back-to-back career high games while shooting 82.5% from the floor.

• Recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Multnomah (Ore.), 106-85.

• Posted 24 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in an overtime victory over Warner Pacific (Ore.), 98-80.

• Logged back-to-back double-doubles.

• Averaged 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds throughout the week.

The Hustlin’ Owls host Southern Oregon University tonight at Danny Miles Court. The Oregon Tech men are ranked at No. 24 in the NAIA with a record of 18-6 and 11-3 in CCC play just one game behind Northwest Christian University for first place. The SOU men are right behind OIT in the standings just one game behind at 10-4, they also received votes in the last Coaches’ Poll. Tonight is the 233rd meeting in this long series dating back to 1950. Oregon Tech leads the overall series 152-79 including two wins this season, a 92-89 non-conference win at Danny Miles Court on November 11 and a 80-73 win in Ashland on January 5th.