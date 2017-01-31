Today January 31st, Last Day To Get Health Insurance For 2017

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Got health insurance yet? If not, your last chance to get it for the year through open enrollment is today January 31st. Go to HealthCare.gov to enroll on your own or to get application help from an expert. Financial assistance also is available, which helps bring down the cost of insurance for people who can’t get coverage at work. So far this year, financial assistance averages $349 per month for Oregonians choosing plans through HealthCare.gov.
Over 150,000 Oregonians already have locked in a health plan through HealthCare.gov. However about 115,000 people statewide may be eligible for financial assistance, but you have to enroll by midnight January 31st. After Tuesday’s deadline, you will be able to get 2017 coverage only in special circumstances, for example if you get married or lose coverage at work.
Go to HealthCare.gov and if you don’t have internet access, you can call the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace at 1-855-268-3767.