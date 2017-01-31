Tech Players Earn Honors

LA GRANDE, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Ashleigh Vandenbrink and Bryan Beard have been named the Red Lion Cascade Conference Women’s and Men’s Basketball Players of the week respectively for their performances this past week the Conference office announced Monday.

Vandenbrink, a senior from Davis, Calif., led the Lady Owls to two wins over the weekend against Multnomah and Warner Pacific.

Against the Knights Vandenbrink was 8-13 from behind the three-point line on the way to a career high 30 points. With her eleven threes in the two games she became the all-time leader in three-point field goals in OIT history for men or women with 275.

Vandenbrink now has scored 1,367 career points pushing her to 4th all-time at OIT just five points behind third place. This is the second week in a row Ashleigh has received this honor.

Beard, a senior from Pendleton Ore., Averaged a double-double of 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in helping the No. 24 Hustlin’ Owls to two wins over the weekend.

Beard recorded back-to-back career high in points as he shot .815 percent from the field going 10-12 for 21 points against Multnomah and 12-15 shooting for 24 points against Warner Pacific.

The Oregon Tech men and women will host Southern Oregon University Tuesday night at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm respectively at Danny Miles Court.

The SOU women are ranked at No. 3 in the NAIA with a record of 21-1 and have won 20 in a row. The Raiders sit in first place in the CCC standings at 14-0 with the Lady Owls coming intoTuesday’s match-up at No. 25 in the NAIA with a conference record of 12-2 tied for second place with Eastern Oregon University.

The Oregon Tech men are ranked at No. 24 in the NAIA with a record of 18-6 and 11-3 in CCC play just one game behind Northwest Christian University for first place. The SOU men are right behind OIT in the standings just one game behind at 10-4, they also received votes in the last Coaches’ Poll.