Oregonians Turned To Spirits To Keep Winter Spirits Up

By: Christy Lynn
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) has announced record-breaking distilled spirits sales in November and December of last year, despite the severe weather. Gross sales in November were over $50 million, 7.3% higher than November 2015 and December 2016 gross sales were nearly $70 million, 6.9% higher than December of the previous year.
Steven Marks, OLCC’s Executive Director said that the total distilled spirits sales in the state are higher than ever. Gross revenue for fiscal years 2014-2016 was $1.12 billion, which is 10% higher than the previous two years.
Through retail expansion, four new liquor stores have opened in Portland during 2016. More stores means more product available to more people. OLCC Chairman Rob Patridge is thrilled, saying “through retail expansion, OLCC can play a positive role in contributing to Oregon’s budget challenges.”
Distilled spirits sales makes up 96% of the total gross revenue collected by the OLCC. Other sources of income the OLCC collects include: tax on beer and wine (3%), license fees and miscellaneous income (1%). The total revenue collected is $1.16 billion.