Klamath County Fair Board Welcomes Two New Members

2017/01/31
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair might not be happening until August but it’s already starting to take shape.  The Klamath County Fairgrounds-Event Center has just welcomed two new board members.

At a board meeting last Wednesday, January 25th, Gregg Sherrill and Edith Brown-Vieyra, both of Klamath County, were appointed by the Klamath County Board of Commissioners as the two new members.  They will each serve three years on the seven member board. 