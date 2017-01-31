Are You Listening Trader Joe’s?

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - Rumors of a grocery store coming to downtown Klamath Falls have been swirling for awhile. One Basin resident is taking things into his own hands. Doug Hallock has started a petition to bring a Trader Joe’s grocery store to Klamath Falls, to the empty building at 9th and Main (pictured).
At the time this was written, over 900 people have signed and he’s hoping to get 1,000. Hallock plans to take the signatures to both city and county leaders in hopes of starting at least a conversation between the community and TJ’s. Add your signature if you’d like at:
https://www.change.org/p/trader-joe-s-can-we-have-trader-joe-s-open-a-store-in-klamath-falls-or