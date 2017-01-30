Oregon Coast Aquarium Hosting Volunteer Recruiting Day

Calling all volunteers! If you love the Aquarium and you’ve always wanted to volunteer, head over to Newport this weekend. The Oregon Coast Aquarium is hosting a Volunteer Recruiting Day, Saturday February 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They’re looking for all levels of volunteers but especially interested in seasonal guides, concierge and interpretive volunteers.

The Aquarium gets about 400,000 visitors each year so they’ll definitely keep you busy.

A few of the perks of volunteering at the Aquarium include free membership, admission passes to share with your friends and family also special tours or animal “encounters.”

If you’re interested in attending Volunteer Recruiting Day, please RSVP to volunteer@aquarium.org. A front-of-house tour of the Aquarium will be provided to attendees.