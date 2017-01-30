Irrigators Get Their Day In Court Starting Today

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C., – This morning, Monday January 30th, in Washington D.C. members of the Klamath Water Users Association, overall about two dozen irrigators, are participating in two federal court cases. Litigation that has been 12 years in the making and could affect the Basin for a long time to come. It’s all part of the “Takings” case.
There’s actually two separate trials: Klamath Irrigation District et al v. United States and John Anderson Farms et al. v. United States.
Back in 2001 at the start of the irrigation season, the Klamath Reclamation Project water supply was shut off over concerns due to protecting certain types of endangered species of fish, namely suckers and coho salmon, downstream. That order was given via biological opinions from the U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. There was some water finally made available for livestock in July of 2001, but by then according to Executive Director of KWUA Scott White “too little, too late.”
Flash forward to today in 2017, the cases have been in and out of the court system for 16 years and have destroyed family farms and livelihoods. The outcome of these cases could affect future enforcement of the Environmental Species Act as it pertains to water delivery for irrigators.
The Irrigators are asking for $30 million and the trials could last a few weeks.