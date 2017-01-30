Board Members At The U.S. Capitol To Speak Up For Oregon Schools

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – Members of Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) are at the U.S. Capitol this week. They’re there to discuss educational priorities with members of the state’s congressional delegation. OSBA members will talk about a number of issues including implementing the Every Student Succeeds Act, school choice and educational vouchers, federal investment in education, reauthorization of federal funding for career and technical education (CTE) and reauthorization of the Child Nutrition Act. They’ll also discuss long-term solutions to help ensure that county timber payments continue to support public schools.
Jim Green, OSBA’s executive director said “It’s important for our local school board members to meet with members of Congress to advocate for Oregon students.”
OSBA is a member services organization for more than 200 locally elected boards serving school districts, education service districts and community colleges. It also provides services to charter schools and their boards.