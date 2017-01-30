Keep Your Kitties Safe

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Lately it seems that here have been a large number of cats going missing in our area. We had two people in a row contact us saying that their kitties have disappeared. One Basin resident said two of her own as well as her neighbor’s cats can’t be found – they live in the Mills Addition area. It could be someone catnapping them and keeping or selling them – or, it could be something a lot worse. Please keep your cats indoors if at all possible. Of course a collar with tags and micro chipping is helpful but the only way to keep your furry four legged friends completely safe, keep them indoors.