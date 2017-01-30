Keep Your Kitties Safe

  • Home > 
missing cat bw
2017/01/30
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Lately it seems that here have been a large number of cats going missing in our area.  We had two people in a row contact us saying that their kitties have disappeared.  One Basin resident said two of her own as well as her neighbor’s cats can’t be found –  they live in the Mills Addition area.  It could be someone catnapping them and keeping or selling them – or, it could be something a lot worse.  Please keep your cats indoors if at all possible.  Of course a collar with tags and micro chipping is helpful but the only way to keep your furry four legged friends completely safe, keep them indoors.