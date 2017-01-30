The 2nd Annual Tulelake Booster Club Alumni Games with a tri-tip dinner, door prizes, raffles, honker apparel and more is coming March 4th. Doors open at 5pm. $5 Gate fee. FREE for Tulelake Booster Members and Tulelake Students (pre-k to 12th) wearing blue and white. Girls teams to start at 6pm with men’s teams to follow. Proceeds provide support to clubs, organizations, projects, academics and athletics directly affiliated with Tulelake High School. With the goal is to enhance school spirit through the support provided.

For more info: www.facebook.com/tulelake.boosters