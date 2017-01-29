It Was Over 300 Years Ago Last Week…

Salem, Ore. – It happened 317 years ago last week – and even though we can’t predict exactly when the next Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake might hit, it’s a good idea to be prepared.
The Cascadia Subduction Zone, is a 600-mile fault that runs from northern California to Canada, less than 100 miles off the Pacific coast. The last Cascadia quake was a 9.0 magnitude, and it happened on January 26, 1700. Scientists estimate that we have about a 40% chance of another 9.0 quake in the next 50 years.
Althea Rizzo, geologic hazards program coordinator for Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management says that knowing what to do and how to be prepared can help take some of the panic we might have about The Big One.
You’re probably more prepared than you think says Rizzo, things you need like flashlights and gloves, are things you probably already have. Oregon’s OEM suggests to be prepared for the first two minutes, two hours and two days after an earthquake or any major disaster.
Here’s some examples:
During the first two minutes: -Drop, cover and hold on; Stay in place until the shaking stops; be prepared for aftershocks
During the first two hours: Check immediate surroundings for anyone injured and in need of help; Evacuate, if necessary; if out of your home, determine if it is safe to enter; Follow your family communication plan (communicate with your out-of-state contact)
During the first two days: Use resources in your preparedness supplies as needed; -Check with neighbors/community members to determine who has what skills/resources, and work together to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable
And during the first two weeks: Add/replace necessary items to your emergency kit(s); Organize community members to assist with disaster recovery in your neighborhood.
If you’d like more information, the Oregon OEM site has a number of tools and resources for you: oregon.gov/OEM.