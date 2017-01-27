Tech Men Win Their Twelfth In A Row at Home

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The No. 24 ranked Hustlin’ Owls shot 59% from the field to down the Multonomah University Lions with a score of 106-85.

The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls were off to a quick start over the Multnomah. Tech jumped out to a quick lead of 12-3 in the first 3:00 minutes of the game, before MU would take a timeout to try and regroup. The Owls would get hot from the three point line coming off the timeout, as they went on a 17-7 run over the next 7:00 minutes. A timeout by the Owls half way through the first half of play saw the score at 31-14 in favor of the home team.

The half continued with Tech hitting their shots, as they would go 7 of 14 from the 3-point line for the half and shoot 60% from the floor, while limiting MU to shooting just under 30% for the half. The teams would head into the break with the score 61-35 in favor of the home team.

The second half of play saw both teams continue where the first half left off. The Owls maintained their hot shooting from the floor, while limiting quality looks for the Lions. Tech stretched their lead to 30 points with three quick baskets and were able to keep the point differential up for most of the second half.

MU found a rhythm late in the half as sophomore guard, Ted Hilliard, came off the bench to hit 2 of 3 3-pointers. The final few minutes would see the Lions get back a few points from the Owls, but it was too late. The game closed out seeing a combined ten players hitting double digits in scoring, with a final score of 106-85.

For Multnomah, Darius Redrick led the way, scoring 22 points, while teammates Andy Brown putting in 14 points and grabbing 10 boards, while Ted Hilliard and Michael Escobedo each added 10 points apiece.

Oregon Tech was led by senior Bryan Beard, with a double-double, while setting a new career high 21 points and snagging 11 boards. Brandon Halter (15), Joel Yellow Owl (15), Mitchell Fink (14), Andrew Weber (12) and Tyler Hieb (11) all put up double digits on stat sheet, while Tyler Van Kirk grabbed 12 rebounds.

The loss see the Lions drop to 2-11 in the CCC and 5-17 on the season. With the win, the Hustlin’ Owls move to 10-3 in the CCC and will sit alone at #2 in the conference heading into this weekend’s games. The men will be back in action on Saturday, as they host Warner Pacific University at home on Danny Miles Court at 3:00pm on the Black-Out for Hunger day, where all Oregon Tech fans are encouraged to wear black and bring a non-perishable food item for the Klamath and Lake Counties Food Bank.