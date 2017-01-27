Oregon’s Air Ambulance Headed To The Middle East

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Friday morning, the Oregon Army National Guard’s aeromedical helicopter unit is scheduled to be honored in a mobilization ceremony in Salem. About 70 Soldiers with Company G (Golf), 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East. The company will provide aeromedical support throughout the Persian Gulf region using Blackhawk helicopters. The unit is scheduled to complete pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying overseas.
Scheduled to be at Friday’s ceremony: Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, among other community and military leaders. The event is open to the public and media is encouraged to attend.
Golf Company, 1-189th Aviation, has a long tradition of answering the call to duty. The unit conducts medical evacuations (medevac), search and rescues, as well as wild land fire suppression operations utilizing HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters. The unit previously deployed to Bosnia for Operation Joint Forge 7, three times to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn, to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian.