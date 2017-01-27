Lady Owls Beat Lions

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Lady Owls of Oregon Tech hosted the Lady Lions of Multnomah University on Thursday evening in Klamath Falls, on Danny Miles Court. The game would see four players hit double digits in scoring as the Owls walked off with the win, 74-42.

The first quarter of play would see the teams exchanging baskets to a score of 8-6, until the Owls would stretch their lead to 8 points. The Lions would battle back for the remainder of the quarter, coming up with a few big defensive stops and converting on the offensive end of the court. Clock would run out as Multnomah senior, Katherine Edmonds, would lay the ball into the hoop and tie the score at 15-15.

The second quarter of play saw a more determined Tech defense, as the Owls held the Lions scoreless until just 6:20 left in the half. Tech would continue to make life hard for the Lions through the remainder of the half, while they were able to stretch their lead. A Megan Morris field-goal for the Owls extended their lead to 11 points, with the score 30-19. The half came to a close with Tech’s Ashleigh Vandenbrink hitting her first 3-pointer of the evening, only to be answered by MU’s Ana Wakefield. The teams would go into the break with the score 35-26 in favor of the home team.

The second half of play saw Tech continue their scoring trend, while the MU ladies fought hard to keep up. The Owl’s defense limited the Lions attack, as the Owls outscored the visitors by almost 2-1 in the quarter. Coming off the bench for the Lady Owls, Mikaela Shumaker would impact the game by scoring on the last two offensive possessions, as the Owls would keep the lead with a score of 56-37.

In the final quarter of play Tech would stretch their lead to 32 points as they Owls would end the game walking away with the win and a score of 74-42.

On the night, the Lady Owls had three players in double digits. Ashleigh Vandenbrink led the way with 15 points, while Morgan Robert-Ili and Nohea Waiwaiole added 11 and 10 points of their own. Baylee Tony added 9 points and also pulled in 10 rebounds on the evening. The Lady Lions had Ana Wakefield in double digits on the night with 10 points, while Miranda added 9 points and Faith Kraatz put in 7 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

With the win, the Lady Owls now move to 11-2 in CCC play and maintain their #2 seed heading into a Saturday matchup Warner Pacific on Black-Out for Hunger night where all OIT fans are encouraged to wear black and bring a non-perishable food item for the Klamath and Lake Counties Food Bank, game time is set for 1:00 pm . Multnomah drops to 4-9 in the CCC and will head to Ashland to take on SOU.