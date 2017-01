Portland, Ore. – Klamath Falls Basin Ballers 6th grade girls basketball team wins the large school Sherwood Shootout! The team went 4-0 and beat McMinnville, Oregon City, and Glencoe to advance to the Championship game! They then beat Beaverton 38-28 to claim the title!

Team Members

Back Row L-R: Chelsea Gilmore, Annie Campos, Ella Baley, Alex

Slaven-Jaramillo Front Row L-R: Elizabeth Estes, Rhylee Utley, Adysen Mcgirr

Coaches: Randall Baley, Mike McGirr, Christian Utley