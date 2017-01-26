High Marks For Basin High School Grads

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Still riding on the high of our good unemployment numbers from yesterday, more good numbers today, these in high school graduation rates.
The 2015-16 statewide graduation rates were just released and the Klamath County School District is better than the state. Our district-wide four-year graduation rate is 76.38%, about 1.5 percentage points higher than the state’s graduation rate of 74.83%.
KCSD Superintendent Greg Thede is quoted as saying “ It says a lot about our teachers, our counselors and our building administrators.”
The standout is Henley High School. Their graduation rate was 99.25%, again, the state’s was 74%
Henley’s class of 2016 had 133 students. Out of the 133, 125 earned regular diplomas, 4 continued in the Advanced Diploma Program and 3 earned modified diplomas for a total of 132 students counting as graduates. The final student earned an adult high school diploma, rounding out the completion rate at 100 percent.
Henley’s Principal Jack Lee and Vice Principal Andrea Armantrout say a lot of the credit goes to the Red List program and the close attention the whole staff pays to each individual student.
Red List tracks student attendance, grades and behavior. So say a student’s attendance rate drops below 90%, if they get an F, or if they get a behavior referral, they accumulate points. More points puts you higher on the list and at the top of the list, the Red students. Teachers and staff then volunteer to work with Red List students individually to get them back on track.
Overall, Henley was the leader with 99.24% followed in second place by Bonanza at 88.89% and the least highest, Gilchrist with 78.26%, was still higher than the state. The full list is below:
2015-16 four year graduation rates:
Oregon 74.83%
KCSD 76.38%
Mazama 80.95%
Henley 99.25%
Bonanza 88.89%
Lost River 84.62%
Chiloquin 85.71%
Gilchrist 78.26%