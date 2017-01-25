Vandenbrink Player of the Week

LA GRANDE, Ore. - Oregon Tech’s Ashleigh Vandenbrink has been named the Red Lion Women’s Basketball Player of the week.



Vandenbrink, a 5-10 senior from Davis, Calif., led the Lady Owls to two wins over the weekend against Northwest and Evergreen keeping OIT in second place in the CCC standings at 10-2.



For the weekend she tallied 36 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. Vandenbrink went 6-of-13 from behind the arc and is now the Oregon Tech women’s all-Time leader in 3 Point field goals made in a career with 264 which is just 8 away from the men’s all-time record of 272.

The Lady Owls return home for a three game home-stand starting Thursday night against Multnomah University at 5:30 pm followed be a Saturday afternoon game at 1:00 pm against Warner Pacific on Blackout for hunger day. All fans are encouraged to wear black on Saturday and bring a non-perishable food item for the Klamath-Lake County Food Bank.

The Owls will then wrap up their three game home stand next Tuesday, January 31st against Southern Oregon University at 5:30 pm. The Raiders are 12-0 in CCC play and 19-1 on the year and are ranked at No. 4 in the NAIA Division II Coaches Poll.