Oregon Tech Baseball Preview

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- The Oregon Tech baseball team will look to improve on a 17-38 mark when the Owls travel to Rocklin, California, to open the 2017 campaign with two games versus William Jessup.

As in the past, the Owls travel throughout nearly half their contests before playing in Klamath Falls for the first time in March. Tech will play 22 of their scheduled 54 games on the road before hosting College of Idaho in NAIA West action on March 11 and 12.

The Owls host 23 contests in 2017 with all games played at Kiger Stadium.

The 2017 Tech baseball team returns their top hot bats from the 2016 season in Evan Johnson and Kai Fong. Johnson led the team with a batting average of .354 and an on base percentage of .419, while being 5th overall in slugging with a percentage of .416. Fong was second in both batting average with a .348 and slugging percentage with a .489, while coming in 4th with an on base percentage of .396.

Local Tulelake High School graduate, Adam Kandra, will start as the #1 pitcher heading into the season. In 2016, Kandra set a program record throwing 27 straight shutout innings. John Schulz will also be retuning as a starting pitcher for the Owls.

Coach Matt Miles says, “We are very excited about the 2017 season. We feel that this is the best defensive team we have ever had in the program.”

Adding to the Owls defense is returning catcher Louis Wolf, who led the region in 2016 in throwing out runners on stolen bases. Tech has also added Austin Zavala out of Medford, Ore., who will add depth in the catchers spot while also adding a strong bat to the lineup.

Picked No. 5 in preseason polls the 2016 Owls look to jump at least a couple teams during the season to lock in a playoff spot and opportunity to compete for a national tournament spot.