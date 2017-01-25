National Basketball Polls Released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time since December 1, 2015 both Oregon Tech basketball teams are ranked in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll at the same time. The Hustlin’ Owls moved up from the received votes category to the No. 24 spot this week marking the first time they have been ranked in the Top 25 since the No. 7 ranking back on December 1st 2015. The Lady Owls also moved up from the received votes category to the No. 25 spot this week.



Two other CCC teams are ranked in the Top 25 poll on the men’s side including Northwest Christian University who moved up from No. 12 to No. 8 and moving from No. 5 to No. 12 is Eastern Oregon University despite losing three of their last four games.

On the women’s side representing the CCC in the Top 25 is Southern Oregon University sitting in the No. 3 position, up one spot from the last ranking and Eastern Oregon University who moved down from No. 17 to No. 19.