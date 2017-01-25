KCTP – The Little Group With The Big Heart

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – There’s a very beneficial group here in the Basin that you may not even be aware of. It’s called the Klamath County Transition Program, or KCTP. It’s headed by a teacher named Randy Denson, and it’s a program that gives real life workforce training to special education students. The students, who have already graduated from high school are ages 18-21 and they also get access to college classes via the initiative.
For example, one afternoon the students will head up to the city’s water department and sweep, mop, vacuum, dust, pretty much do a full Clean Sweep. Clean Sweep is actually the name of one of the businesses run by the organization.
They don’t just get work experience, they get paid a stipend too. As far as the college courses, KCTP pays Klamath Community College so that their students can attend classes without having to pay for it themselves.
Denson said, “These young adults want to work, want to earn money, want to be a part of something. I see their potential every day.” He added that he’s very proud when he’s out in the community and gets positive feedback about their work ethic and how much they are appreciated.
Clean Sweep is one of three companies that KCTP runs. The other two businesses are Jo2Go and Lunchbox Catering. That way, they get to work at all three places, which gives them a wide variety of job experience. Skills like customer service, janitorial as well as catering and food industry, all which help to build their resumes.