Fire Service Appreciation Day This Friday

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – This Friday the 27th is Fire Service Appreciation Day. Jim Walker, the State Fire Marshall is hoping communities across Oregon will take part.
“From community groups hosting a breakfast, lunch, or dinner, to schools holding essay contests, this day is an opportunity for everyone to say thanks,” says Walker.
Local recognition in past years included city mayors presenting fire chiefs with a certificate of thanks, fire district boards presenting commemorative coins and certificates to volunteers, newspaper articles and special ads thanking members of the fire service, and citizens taking local firefighters to lunch.