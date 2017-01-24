Tobacco, Senior Center, Community Clean Up & More… A Local Government Roundup

Klamath Falls, Ore. – With a City Council work session and two Board Of County Commissioners (BOCC) meetings, a lot of items were discussed locally in our government on Tuesday.
Community Clean Up: If you’ve seen some dilapidated, empty, boarded up homes and other structures around town and wondered why no one does anything about it – someone is now attempting to do something about it. Most of the unused buildings are owned by private citizens and if they don’t want to tear them down, just leave them to be an isor… they can. Apparently all they have to do is keeping paying fines and forget about it.
However, a local group, Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) wants to start cleaning these up. KCEDA approached the County Commissioners for help, and help they are getting. The BOCC approved $12 thousand dollars to be given to the group to help tear down these abandoned structures. The money will come from a portion of a recent sale of a county building. The building hasn’t officially been sold but the county is entering into an agreement with a private buyer. Details will be released later this week if the deal goes through.
According to KCEDA, the amount to demolish just one structure is about $3 thousand dollars, so the $12 thousand from the county will help a great deal. The money will specifically take care of all the dump fees for when the houses are demolished and the remnants need to be carted away. The rest of the money is being funded by the KCEDA group. It’s all part of a pilot program to see how the first wave goes, which includes four buildings in Klamath Falls.
Tobacco Retail Licensing: TRL – the Tobacco Retail Licensure committee was in Klamath Falls Tuesday to make a presentation to both the BOCC and the City Council. As of now, anyone can sell tobacco products in the County without a license. Which also means there’s no regulation or tracking available. TRL would like the County to enact a local licensing so that tobacco sales can be monitored in the hopes of less tobacco products getting into the hands of Klamath youth.
No decisions have been made, but both boards did have input and questions. With the BOCC, all three Commissioners seemed to be pretty much unanimous on possibly moving forward with a county wide tobacco licensing program. The City Council however, had some members that spoke out against it. Those against it mainly feel that businesses in general are already taxed too much.
Commissioner DeGroot, who is quite known for his anti tobacco stance, said he bought is first pack of cigarettes in Klamath Falls when he was 14 and he’d like to see that not be an option for future underage citizens.
If the tobacco legislation is passed, it would be similar to how a liquor license is to a liquor store or a health code inspection thumbs up is to a restaurant. The annual license fee would be $250, and the businesses would be open to one possibly two inspections a year by the County Health Department.
There is talk that Oregon might pass a mandatory tobacco legislation statewide someday, and if they do there’s always the possibility they can charge more for an annual fee. For example, if it’s enacted by the County this year at $250 per license, it couldn’t be bumped up to say $800 or whatever the state might say is required in the future. It’s called a Preemption.
Again no decisions have been made – the TRL crew is meeting with county counsel on a draft proposal.
The Evening BOCC Business Meeting:
The BOCC meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30am. A lot of citizens can’t attend due to being at work. So the Commissioners decided to have one monthly meeting a month. And from the turnout, it was a good decision.
A number of things were discussed last night. Animal control ordinance 5107 was passed as was the request for the DPH to have food handler cards issued online and a new software installed as well. The latter via an intergovernmental agreement for revenue sharing between Klamath and Lane Counties.
In the public comment section, a number of people spoke out about the Klamath Senior Center. Issues raised ranged from the deterioration in quality of food supplied, to some seniors being “kicked out” of the Center without their reasonable understanding why. To even an allegation that one of the Center’s volunteers “threatened to shoot a member – and this person wasn’t reprimanded.” The BOCC really has no jurisdiction over the Center, but Commissioners DeGroot and Boyd said they did want to hear more and get involved as much as they could.
Also, a few proponents of medical marijuana spoke out. Saying that without the County’s help, since they can’t sell recreationally they are in danger of going out of business. Commissioner Boyd said he’d like to hear more on this topic as well.
Earlier in the day, Commissioner Minty Moore met with Governor Brown who was in town. Minty Moore said she promoted all the economic development and future opportunites our County has to offer. The Governor reportedly visited OIT and dined at both The Creamery and Nibbley’s.
Commissioner DeGroot also stated that via Amazon.com’s Smile program, which gives a portion to a charity every time you buy something, you can actually choose the Klamath Library Friends of the library as your charity. So that once you sign up, every time you purchase something on Amazon, the Friends of the Library will get a portion of your purchase.
The Commissioners thanked everyone for coming to the now monthly evening meeting, and Commissioner Kelly Minty Moore said that the large number of attendees was a nice surprise. Apparently the turnout in the evening was much higher compared to many weekly 8:30am meetings.