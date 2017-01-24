KCSO/KFPD Taser 1, Suspect 0

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Tuesday morning, January 24th, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person in a vehicle near Sunset Beach Road and Lakeport Blvd. They ended up finding the suspect traveling erratically and at a high rate of speed on Crater Lake Parkway. The deputies attemped to stop him and got into a little bit of a hot pursuit. Finally the suspect, later identified as 28 year old Damien Coleman, stopped his car in the intersection on S. 6th Street and Washburn. KCSO deputies and now KFPD officers who by this time were helping in the incident, approached and could see that Coleman was reportedly wearing some kind of mask. He disobeyed orders and got out of the car with a running chainsaw, which he then threw to the ground and rushed directly towards authorities. One of the officers used a Taser and Coleman was taken into custody. Luckily no officers were reported as injured. He’s charged with: DUII, Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude, Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, and Reckless Endangering.