Jeld-Wen To Offer An IPO This Friday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Jeld-Wen Holding (JELD) just announced plans to raise $425 million in an initial public offering this Friday, January 27. According to the market news and analysis website thecerbatgem.com, Jeld-Wen will issue 25,000,000 shares at $16-$18 per share.
An initial public offering (IPO) is the first time that the stock of a private company is offered to the public. Usually it’s done by smaller, younger companies looking for capital to expand, but they can also be done by large privately owned companies looking to become publicly traded. In an IPO, the issuer obtains the assistance of an underwriting firm, which helps determine what type of security to issue, the best price, the amount of shares to be issued and the best time to bring it to market.
In this case, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan reportedly served as the underwriters for the IPO.
For the IPO, Jeld-Wen Holding described their company as: “We are one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, and we hold the #1 position by net revenues in the majority of the countries and markets we serve. We design, produce, and distribute an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows, and related products for use in the new construction and R&R of residential homes and, to a lesser extent, non-residential buildings.”