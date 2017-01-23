Trooper Stops What Could Have Been An Explosive Situation

By: Christy Lynn
Bonanza, Ore. – On January 17 an OSP Trooper pulled into the Bonanza Pacific Pride Gas Station after seeing a fire close to an above ground fuel storage tank. The officer also saw a male frantically trying to put out the fire with his shirt. The Trooper, Zachary Clark based out of the Klamath Falls Area Command, extinguished the blaze and found the suspect, 25 year old Justin Boersma was allegedly siphoning gas into portable gas tanks using a car battery, jumper cables and an electric pump. That’s what caused the fire. Lucky Clark got there when he did, Boersma was using additional gravity siphons causing gas to spill out and that added to the explosive risk.
Boersma was charged with theft III , Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and is currently in the Klamath County Jail.