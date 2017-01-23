Sigh… It’s Tax Season…. But This Might Help

Salem, Ore. – You’re probably still fine tuning you New Year’s resolution, but believe it or not…. it’s officially tax season. Luckily there are a few things you can do to make tackling your taxes a little less stressful.
1) Mark the day down. This year Tax Day falls on Tuesday April 18th due to the Easter holiday. Filing later in the season means your return will take longer to process and your refund may take longer. So don’t procrastinate.
2) If you’re an early bird and you already have all the documents you need, go ahead and file now. Both the IRS and Oregon Department of Revenue process returns in the order they’re received, so filing your return as soon as you’re ready will put you closer to the head of the line for a refund. But, make sure you have ALL the documentation that you need, because if you file your return without a crucial piece of paper, the more likely it is that your return might need a manual review.
3) Fastest way to file: E-file and request direct deposit for your refund.
4) Review all of the tax preparation and filing options. All Oregon residents qualify for free e-filing through Oregon FreeFile, but they don’t help prepare your return. Visit Oregon.gov to see all your options.
5) Look for free tax help. vAARP’s Tax-Aide program as well as Creating Assets, Savings and Hope (CASH) Oregon offer free, in-person assistance to taxpayers. vThey can help with both preparing and filing your return. *Below is a listing of free events in the Basin area.
6) If you do get a tax preparer, make sure they’re properly licensed. Anyone getting paid to prepare and file tax returns must have an active tax preparer or (CPA) license.
For any questions, to get forms, to check the status of your refund or to make payments, visit www.oregon.gov.
*Here are some dates and locations where you can get some free tax help locally.
AARP Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service prepare state and federal returns for middle and low-income earners, with special attention to those aged 50 and older.
- St Paul’s Episcopal Church – February 1 – April 18th 9am- 2pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays (after February 8th they are closed on Wednesdays).
- Klamath County Main Library – every Wednesday from 1-7pm starting on Feb 1. .
- Chiloquin Library- Wednesdays 10am-5pm starting Feb 2nd. . The Senior Center will open February 2, and continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Contact the Senior Center at 541-883-7171 to sign up. All other sites are first come, first serve. Times and dates may change without notice.
- The Senior Center (near the fairgrounds) will open February 2, and continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Contact the Senior Center at 541-883-7171 to sign up.
All other sites are first come, first serve. Times and dates may change without notice. Visit aarp.org/tax aide for details.
Important items that will be required are last year’s tax returns, Social Security cards for all individuals on the return, Photo ID for all taxpayers, and checking numbers for direct deposit.
Plus bring all tax related forms including W2, 1099, Social Security income, Interest and Dividends, Capital Gain and Loss, Health Insurance 1095A, and supporting information for itemizing, etc.