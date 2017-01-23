OFB Taking Applications For Scholarships

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education is taking applications for two scholarship programs. In all, 10-12 scholarships will be awarded.
1) The Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) Memorial Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors planning to attend college, current full-time college students with a high school diploma and Oregon home school graduates that have some college coursework completed.
Applicants must be majoring in a field of study related to agriculture or forestry — or be the child or grandchild of a current Voting member of Farm Bureau in Oregon.
2) The Oregon Farm Bureau Associate Member Scholarship, funded by Country Financial, of $1,000 is available to one new or continuing full-time student at an institution of higher learning.
Students can be pursuing any major, but must come from a family that has an Associate (non-farm) membership with Farm Bureau in Oregon and has insurance from Country Financial.
The deadline for applications is March 15, 2017. You can print one off at: www.oregonfb.org/scholarships