OFB Taking Applications For Scholarships

OR Farm Bur
2017/01/23
By: Christy Lynn

 

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education is taking applications for two scholarship programs.  In all, 10-12 scholarships will be awarded.

1) The Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) Memorial Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors planning to attend college, current full-time college students with a high school diploma and Oregon home school graduates that have some college coursework completed.

Applicants must be majoring in a field of study related to agriculture or forestry — or be the child or grandchild of a current Voting member of Farm Bureau in Oregon.

2) The Oregon Farm Bureau Associate Member Scholarship, funded by Country Financial, of $1,000 is available to one new or continuing full-time student at an institution of higher learning.

Students can be pursuing any major, but must come from a family that has an Associate (non-farm) membership with Farm Bureau in Oregon and has insurance from Country Financial.

The deadline for applications is March 15, 2017. You can print one off at: www.oregonfb.org/scholarships